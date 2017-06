FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Clinton County are seeking your help in finding a missing teenager.

16-year-old Jonah Wallsmith was last seen on East Boone Street in Frankfort on May 30.

He stands at 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 150 pounds.

You are urged to contact the Frankfort Police Department at 765-654-4431 if you have any information on his whereabouts.