IPS announces Teacher of the Year with surprise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools handed out the honor of “Teacher of the Year” Monday afternoon.

Kathleen Rauth was surprised with the award.

She currently serves as a media specialist for a pair of schools in the district and has been teaching for over 30 years.

Rauth graduated from Ball State University with a degree in in elementary education and a minor in theater according to MyIPS.

Rauth also helped create an evening book group that invites fathers to read together and provide real life role models to young readers.

