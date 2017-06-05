Kokomo police make arrest in connection to robbery, shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Kokomo shooting.

Armando Shields, 17, was arrested at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

Shields faces preliminary charges of attempted murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

On May 27, 23-year-old Austin Mealer was shot behind a unit at a self storage facility.

Mealer told police two people he knew had taken his cell phone and money.

He was reportedly shot twice.

Police are still searching for a second suspect: 19- year- old Braden Winters.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Kokomo police at 765-456-7017 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.