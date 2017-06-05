Man charged with attempted murder following weekend shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have identified the man arrested in connection to a Saturday morning shooting.

Terrance Miller, 23, faces a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

On Saturday morning around 9:30, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 10000 block of East 42nd Street on reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to an IMPD release, additional units quickly swarmed the area while receiving additional tips from community members in the area.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Police say that because information provided by witnesses, Miller was apprehended in the 3900 block of Donovan Drive within 15 minutes of the incident.

According to aggravated assault detectives Miller was allegedly involved in an arguement with the victim inside a nearby gas station, after which Miller shot the victim.

Police say the victim ran away, and Miller continued to shoot at him, striking him. Police cite quick reporting by citizens during the incident helped officers to take Miller into custody so quickly.

Miller has been taken to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision.