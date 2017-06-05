Mayor Hogsett, IMPD Chief Roach unveil Mobile Crisis Assessment Team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Learning how to better deal with calls involving mental health, a group of first responders are now in training.

The group is called the Mobile Crisis Assessment Team or M-CAT. It’s a pilot program in the city of Indianapolis, part of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s criminal justice reform.

Starting on Monday and for the next two months, four police officers, paramedics and crisis specialists will come together to learn how to deal with calls involving someone undergoing mental issues.

Officials say the ultimate goal is to decriminalize mental issues and rather lead people to the treatment they need.

