Monday Mailbag: Gifts for Mom and Baby

Success Journal, LifeCoach2Women.com

Encourage your mom to dream big with Stacia Pierce, founder, and host of The Women’s Success Conference and CEO of LifeCoach2Women.com. Pierce’s no-excuse business philosophy empowers entrepreneurs to take the reigns when it comes to sustaining success in life and business.The Success Journal has tons of Stacia Pierce’s inspiring tips to double your mom’s drive and push her closer to her passions in life and business. Build up her confidence and show her that she can tackle any obstacles that come her way with Stacia Pierce’s journal.

Immune Perfect-Eye Wrinkle Cream, frownies.com

NEW enhanced with; Caffeine, Pomegranate and Green Tea Immune Perfect Eye Wrinkle Treatment helps the body eliminate the appearance of dark circles, and fine lines under the eyes and on the eye lid.

Immune Perfect contains ceramides and high levels of naturally occurring vitamin E, and now caffeine, pomegranate, and green tea to promote a younger appearance and protection at the same time.

Your eyes will look years younger when hydrated regularly.

What Organic Ingredients mean to you?

No chemical reactions, and not photo-estrogen.

Apply Immune Perfect Eye Wrinkle treatment to the sensitive under eye area, corner of eyes and eye lid to provide protection, hydration and lift that keep the eyes looking younger and less wrinkled.

Sophie the Giraffe, sophiethegiraffe-usa.com

There is just something magical about Sophie the Giraffe.

From the way she looks, to the way she smells (faintly of vanilla), to how easy she is to grab and wave, it’s no surprise Sophie is one of the first toys babies become attached to.

Handmade exclusively in France, Sophie the Giraffe is a timeless design that has been capturing the imagination and tiny hands and mouths of babies since 1961.

All these years later, she hasn’t aged or changed a bit. She is still lovingly crafted using the same series of 14 manual operations and all safe materials.

Why is it parents and babies can’t seem to help falling in love with this little giraffe?

Sophieis safe! — Every Sophie is painstakingly made from 100% natural rubber and painted with food grade dyes so babies can chew and squish to their hearts’ delight.

Sophieis smart! — Her special design entices all five of the senses: touch, sound, sight, smell, and taste.

Sophieis easy to clean! — Simply wipe the surface with a clean, damp cloth and enjoy.

Sophieis exotic! — Have no fear! Sophie hails from Rumilly, France–not China–to put parents’ minds at ease.

When cleaning, it’s important to remember that giraffes can’t swim! Never submerge, sterilize, throw in the dishwasher, or boil, and be sure to keep her out of the bath.

For bath time fun, their So’Pure Bath Toy is the perfect choice. It’s crafted with no inlets, thereby preventing bacteria or mold from growing.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers’ children is at the heart of our brand,” said” Hélène Dumoulin-Montgomery. “If parents ever have any questions or concerns regarding the care or cleaning of our products, we encourage them to reach out to us. We are here to help.”

For more information, please visit www.sophiethegiraffe-usa.com

Mii Bottles, sophiethegiraffe-usa.com

Sophie la girafe is partnering with Mii, an American company whose Mii Baby brand

has forged a new vision in the integration of breast and bottle feeding.

The Mii Sophie la girafe range offers a distinct collection of feeding bottles

and accessories that adapt to Baby’s oral developmental needs.

The technology used by Mii Sophie la girafe® takes into consideration two of the most crucial areas of infant feeding: First, the ability for a breastfed baby to consistently and comfortably alternate from mother’s breast to bottle and back, without nipple confusion. The second being the developmental changes of a baby’s oral characteristics. The True Transition™ nipples (Patent Pending) are designed to cover both aspects. Creating a tailored experience for parents when purchasing feeding products.

Designed to Reduce Colic, Gas, & Reflux

Built-in Flutter Flex™ Vent Technology

Triple Vent Process

Two Medical Grade Silicone True Transition Newborn Nipples™ Included (Patent Pending)

Staged Flow Rate

No Leaks

No Nipple Confusion

No Nipple Collapse

BPA Free

Mii Sophie® bottles are made with ForEver™ A Product of Switzerland.

