INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four girls girls got the surprise of a lifetime at this weekend’s Indianapolis Indians game: their own superhero came home to surprise them.

The Indians posted a video on their Facebook page Sunday. The team said Indiana National Guard soldier Stephen Cottrell has only been able to spend seven weeks with his family in the last four years; that’s because he’s been on active duty.

So the team surprised his four daughters during the game.

Welcome home SSG Cottrell! We’re glad you’re back home again in Indiana. https://t.co/XPLozesUUI — Indiana Guardsman (@INGuardsman) June 5, 2017