Nexstar Media Group launches Indiana Political Bureau

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hoosiers will now have access like never before to their state leaders, as Nexstar Media Group launches its Indiana Political Bureau.

On Monday, the statewide coverage started with Indiana Political Bureau Chief Nick Natario. He’s going to take a hard nosed approach to giving our viewers daily political content, from how your money is spent, education and new laws.

Nick is no stranger to Indiana politics. He traveled to New York City twice to cover Mike Pence’s jump from governor to vice president. He also spent the past few months inside the Indiana legislature covering the 2017 session.

The coverage starts this summer. Lawmakers aren’t session, but will discuss several items this summer, including drugs, education and alcohol.

The liquor law will be a two year review. Here’s what top Indiana republicans said about the issue as the session wrapped in April.

“Everybody in the building agrees are archaic and need to be entirely rewritten,” House Speaker Brian Bosma said.

“It’s time to do it,” Senate Pro Tem David Long said. “This is a 90 year old set of laws that a lot of them just don’t make sense in the modern economy of Indiana.”

Democrats plan on being busy this summer as well, not just focused on issues, but 2018.

“We are thinking ahead because of the people who are involved,” Indiana Democratic Chair John Zody said. “Candidates are coming out of the woodwork up and down the ballot with interest in running for office next year.”

In addition to those issues, we’ll be tracking the drug issue relief plan, road projects and what the new statewide school test will look like.

This new bureau won’t focus on one part of the state. We will be live in all over Indiana. Up north in Fort Wayne , south in Evansville, west in Terre Haute and in Central Indiana. This is a new bureau giving Hoosiers the only statewide television coverage.

“The more the merrier as far as increased media coverage, and more attention to civic engagement and politics,” Zody said. “I think you can’t get enough of that and trying to engage and inform the electorate and give them as much information as possible is something we need.”