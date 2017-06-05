Pedestrian struck, killed in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Monroe County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Indiana State Police, the deadly incident occurred just east of Ellettsville on State Road 46 near Arlington Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said that a 2001 Chevy Cavalier, driven by 21-year-old Adriana De Paz, had just went through the Arlington Road intersection and was continuing to head westbound when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway on the north side of State Road 46. It crossed a raised concrete curb and struck and killed a male pedestrian, 18-year-old Jonathan Sinders.

The deadly incident remains under investigation.