Person of interest sought after 3 found dead in southern Indiana house

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Indiana State Police are searching for a person of interest after three people were discovered dead in a southern Indiana house Sunday afternoon.

According to ISP, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was performing a welfare check at a residence in the 5800 block of South Beck’s Mill Road around 4:30 p.m in Washington County. The individual who requested the check stated they were worried about the well-being of the occupants.

After arriving at the residence, a deputy discovered a person deceased inside the house. Other deputies and officers were then called to the scene and a further investigation of the residence led to the discovery of two additional deceased individuals.

Officers are currently looking for 47-year-old Richard Lee Burton, Jr. Burton, Jr. is described as a white male with long brown hair, blue eyes, standing 5’9″ tall. He is also believed to be armed and dangerous and could be heading to either Tennessee, Missouri or Texas in a blue 1997 Dodge Ram 4×4 extended cab pickup truck.

Police say Burton, Jr. was staying at the residence where the bodies were discovered and could be involved in the deaths or know something about the deaths.

Anyone with information on Burton’s whereabouts should contact 911.

The identities of the three deceased have not been released.

The investigation continues.