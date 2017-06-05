Police seek SUV suspect ran to after 21-year-old’s shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a rental SUV seen after the shooting death of a 21-year-old man outside an auto-parts store on the west side.

A suspect was seen running and getting into a maroon Ford Edge with out-of-state plates at the shooting about 7 p.m. May 20 in the parking lot outside an AutoZone store, 2117 W. Washington St., police said. The sport utility vehicle left south through an alley, according to homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

A photo provided by police shows the vehicle being sought in the top of the image.

Police had earlier asked for help to find a red of burgundy Jeep Commander.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477, or report it on the mobile P3tips app or at http://www.CrimeTips.org.