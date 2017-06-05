Sex offender gets life for killing pregnant woman, burning body

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A South Carolina man pleaded guilty to murdering a pregnant woman and burning her body with kerosene, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette.

Wilford Lee Jr., 53, was sentenced to life without parole for the murder of 28-year-old Christina Michelle Humphries.

The autopsy showed she was still alive when she was set on fire, according to Barnette.

Her body was found in a wooded area near the 700 block of South Center Street in August 2015.

She was 15 to 16 weeks pregnant with a boy. Lee wasn’t the father, according to Barnette.

The solicitor says DNA evidence connected to Lee to the crime scene, the victim and Lee’s car.

Lee admitted to repeatedly hitting Humphries with his fist during an argument in his car. He also admitted to setting Humphries on fire to try to cover up the crime, according to Barnette.

Solicitor Barry Barnette said, “The brutality of it all is immeasurable.”

Lee is also a sex offender and was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.