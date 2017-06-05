Shots fired at Fort Wayne beauty college, at least 1 dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have confirmed at least one person was killed after shots were fired at Ravenscroft Beauty College.

Officers got a report of an active shooter at the school at 4530 Lahmeyer Road around 6:45 Monday night. One woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Once they were able to get inside the building they found a man, believed to be the shooter, dead.

When 24-Hour News 8’s sister station NewsChannel 15 arrived at the scene, officers were kneeling around building with their guns drawn. They have since backed away and have wrapped crime scene tape around the building.

As many as 50 law enforcement vehicles are there, including city, county, and members of the FBI task force. Dozens of bystanders are watching from a church parking lot across street. Witness report that people ran from the building screaming and crying.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.