Teen admits to BB gun shooting; 5-year-old released from hospital

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 5-year-old boy was released from the hospital Monday after being shot in the back of the head with a BB gun Friday night in Anderson.

The BB is lodged into Bentley Chesnut’s brain but doctors expect him to make a full recovery. Anderson police said a 14-year-old boy admitted Monday to unintentionally shooting the boy.

Dr. Andrea Scherer, who treated Bentley at Riley Hospital for Children, said Bentley could have bled to death if the BB moved one millimeter deeper.

“He’s extremely lucky,” Scherer said.

Bentley’s mom, Natasha McAdams, said he was sitting on a golf cart with a few other family members, riding through their Anderson neighborhood around 10 p.m. The family didn’t see where the BB came from and, at first, they didn’t know what it was.

“All you heard was a pop. Sounded like a little firecracker,” McAdams said. “I kinda just looked around for a minute then Bentley just started screaming.”

The BB has to stay but doctors expect Bentley to make a full recovery. He was in good spirits at the hospital Monday.

Doctors said the BB is so deep because, like most five-year-olds, Bentley has a thin skull.

“I think it was an accident. I really do. I don’t think it was a purposeful act. I just think that, if it’s an accident, then someone can say it was an accident. Not let us wonder what happened,” McAdams said.

A tip led detectives to the 14-year-old’s home, where detectives said he admitted to unintentionally shooting the boy with a BB gun. Police said the incident is still under investigation but they believe the shooting was random and the 14-year-old does not know Bentley or his family. The teenager is not in police custody.

Doctors said the BB is lodged between several main veins but it did not damage any blood vessels. Bentley has a follow up with doctors scheduled next week and he will visit with doctors each year to make sure he’s not running into any problems.

Monday morning, his doctor’s orders were simple: eat some breakfast.

“Scrambled eggs and cereal,” Bentley said.

“Then he tried to feed his stuffed animal some sour gummy worms,” Dr. Scherer said.