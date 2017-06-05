WeatheRate picks WISH-TV as most accurate in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WeatheRate is the only independent, nonpartisan, weather-verification company in the country that certifies the accuracy of daily local TV weather forecasts across the country. And only one TV station can be the most accurate in each city.

In central Indiana, that honor goes the WISH-TV Storm Track 8 team.

WeatheRate is not affiliated with any television stations or their parent companies.

“With WeatheRate, they’re saying that we are the most accurate station in Indianapolis,” says Randy Ingram, vice president and general manager of WISH-TV and MyIndy-TV, “which just goes to show what we’ve always thought all along — our weather team, the amount of effort and work that goes into this newscast, morning, noon, night, every single day, pays off because we are the most accurate.”

“With this new designation we are the certified most accurate forecasting station in the market,” says Al Carl, WISH-TV news director. “That’s kind of a big deal. Not only what we do every day in weather, but I think it kind of speaks to what we do as journalists, in the marketplace, where you want to make sure your customers trust what you have to say.”

So here’s how WeatheRate works. Every day, WeatheRate reviews the forecasts from local television stations in more than 75 major cities to determine the most accurate. The research company then verifies the most accurate in each market by comparing the meteorologist’s forecast to actual conditions. With WeatheRate’s independent research, it enables the company to provide viewers and the public its verification through credible and accurate findings.

WISH-TV’s long-standing history of being a weather leader is central Indiana is something we take great pride in.

“In the 17 years that I’ve been here, having a reliable forecast has always been one of the most important aspects of being part of this weather team,” says Ken Brewer, weeknight evening meteorologist and Storm Track 8 executive producer. “It’s truly an honor though to get recognition for the work all of the staff has put in over the years.”

Yearly totals, along with new rankings are released in March.

For a complete list of WeatheRate station across the country, click here.