What’s new this summer at Holiday World

How about this stat? According to USA Today, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is the BEST water park in the nation! So grab your swimsuits and take the family for a jam-packed day full of fun and adventure! Matt Eckert, President, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, explains what’s new this year!

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari are two parks for one price

Holiday World is home to the nation’s only launched wing coaster – Thunderbird!

Holiday World has a trio of top-ranked wooden coasters: The Raven, The Legend and The Voyage (which TIME magazine named the nation’s best wooden coaster)

Splashin’ Safari is one of the nation’s largest water parks – 40 acres – with the world’s two longest water coasters, Wildebeest and Mammoth (certified by Guinness World Records)

Splashin’ Safari was just named the nation’s #1 Outdoor Water Park in a USA Today readers’ poll (and the #4 Amusement Park in another USA Today poll)

Both parks have repeatedly been voted the World’s Cleanest Parks and one of the Friendliest

Holiday World celebrates Christmas, 4 th of July, Thanksgiving and Halloween; Kitty Claws is the mascot of the Halloween section

Shows include a live country band, World of Wonder, and a high-dive show

Friday Night Fireworks start June 30 and run through the end of July – plus a 4 th of July Fireworks Extravaganza on the holiday itself

We offer great value: free soft drinks, free parking, free sunscreen and free Wi-Fi

Holiday World’s Splashin’ Safari took top honors in the newspaper’s month-long online voting, which challenged fans to vote for their favorite water park from among 20 nominated for America’s “10 Best” Outdoor Water Parks.

The newspaper reports votes “poured in,” resulting in this Top 10 list:

Splashin’ Safari – Santa Claus, Ind. Lost Island Waterpark – Waterloo, Iowa Hurricane Harbor – Atlanta Carolina Harbor – Charlotte Noah’s Ark – Wisconsin Dells, Wis. Schlitterbahn – New Braunfels, Texas Water World – Denver Dollywood’s Splash Country – Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Knott’s Soak City – Buena Park, Calif. Legoland Florida Water Park – Winter Haven, Fla.

The national newspaper describes Splashin’ Safari’s Mammoth water coaster as a not-to-miss thrill. As noted in this year’s Guinness Book of World Records, Mammoth is the world’s longest water coaster. At nearly 40 acres, Splashin’ Safari is one of the world’s largest water parks.

A second USA Today poll named the nation’s best amusement parks, with Holiday World taking the #4 spot in the list of well-known parks.

USA Today and USAToday.com have a combined reach of 6.6 million readers.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari are open daily. For more information, visit HolidayWorld.com or call 1-877-463-2645.

