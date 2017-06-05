Whole Foods accused of overpricing pre-packaged food

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Whole Foods is being accused of overpricing pre-packaged food.

A federal appeals court says a class action lawsuit against the grocery chain can continue.

Customers sued the store after New York City’s Department of Consumer Affairs in June 2015 said all 80 pre-packaged foods it tested from Whole Foods had mislabeled weights and 89 percent failed to meet federal labeling standards.

