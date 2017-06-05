Woman seriously injured in Franklin Co. boating accident

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a boating accident Sunday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Garr Hill boat ramp.

Preliminary investigations determined the woman was struck by a boat when the operator of the boat was placed in reverse. The propeller of the boat collided with the woman’s lower body.

The woman was later transported to the hospital for treatment.

No foul play is suspected in the accident.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.