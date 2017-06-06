1 shot, killed during attempted home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has been shot and killed during an attempted home invasion Tuesday morning.

The deadly incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Wickfield Drive.

According to police, someone attempted to break into the residence through a side window.

The occupants, a husband, wife and a three-year-old child, who were asleep at the time, heard a crashing noise outside their bedroom.

The man grabbed a gun, fired multiple shots, killing the intruder. The intruder, who is believed to be a young adult, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police, who were already responding to a burglary in the area, were on scene within minutes after receiving the 911 call. Detectives do not believe the two cases are related at this time, but are investigating to see if there is a possible link.

Police say the husband and wife are fully cooperating with police. The husband, wife and three-year-old were not injured.

The identity of the intruder has not been provided.

The home invasion and deadly shooting remains under investigation.