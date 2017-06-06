Over 1,000 tickets issued during Click it or Ticket campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday is the end of the 24-day national and statewide Click It or Ticket campaign in Marion County for 2017.

According to the Marion County Traffic Safety Partnership, over 1,000 tickets were given to drivers not wearing seat belts.

“Seat belts simply save lives,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Greg Bieberick. “The importance of wearing your seat belt is a priority, and this campaign expresses this message as well as making it a yearlong reminder for all drivers and their occupants.”

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that seat belts saved an estimated 13,941 lives in 2015. In Indiana, seat-belt use was reported as 92.4 percent for all passenger vehicles in 2016. The national average is 90.1 percent.

“The cooperative agency commitment throughout the state with the Click It or Ticket campaign to encourage motorists to wear their seat belts is vital to traffic safety,” said Dave Murtaugh, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute director. “I am appreciative of the efforts of all the participating agencies to confirm Indiana’s commitment for safer roadways.”

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute funds more than 250 participating Indiana law enforcement agencies.

For more information regarding the Click It or Ticket Click It or Ticket campaign, click here.