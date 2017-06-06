79-year-old in wheelchair robbed, assaulted on Cultural Trail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are looking for the people responsible for robbing and assaulting a 79-year-old man while he sat in his wheelchair.

It happened around 10:30 Saturday morning on the Cultural Trail, one block away from the American Legion Mall.

The victim did not report any injuries to police, but told officers three men got away with his wallet and hundreds of dollars in cash.

The 79-year-old told police he was sitting in his wheelchair when three men came up to him. He said one of them grabbed his arm and took more than $500 cash out of his sock. Another man grabbed the victim’s wallet out of a bag attached to the wheelchair.

“I’m not sure what to call that, or even if there’s a word that would describe an individual that would do something like that,” said Terkar Sims, an Indianapolis resident.

Sims is one of many who use the downtown trail on a daily basis.

“Nowadays we always have to be ready, no matter what time of day it is,” said Sims.

“I think it is even worse that it happened in daylight, because if it can happen in the day, it will be much worse at night,” said Latoya Grinstead, another Indianapolis resident who uses the trail.

Many people on the trail said they try to be aware of their surroundings and walk with other people if possible. Some said calling police when something seems off could help prevent something like this from happening to someone else in the future.

“I’m real good about calling in when I see things going on that shouldn’t be happening. I think many other people in the community need to step out and start doing that as well,” said Sims.

The victim in this case told police he has seen the three suspects in the area before; however, only a vague description was given.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.