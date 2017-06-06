Bring the whole family to the Indianapolis Italian Street Festival

Holy moly, we have cannolis!! Not just cannollis, but scones, beef tortellini with red sauce, fettuccine, meatballs and more! Lisa Miester and Kay Feeney-Caito of the Indianapolis Italian Street Festival fix us a plate fit for an Italian feast!

Indianapolis Italian Street Festival

Friday & Saturday, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5-11 p.m.

Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival Alfredo Sauce Recipe

(modified to serve 12)

4 sticks of butter

8 cups heavy whipped cream

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 cups Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon fresh parley

Melt butter, add whipping cream, garlic powder, pepper, Parmesan cheese and parsley

Bring to a simmer and stir for around 15 to 20 minutes. Sauce will thicken as it cools down

To learn more, visit:

www.indyitalianfest.org

‘Like’ us on Facebook at facebook.com/italianstreetfestival

Follow us on Twitter @IndyItalianFest

Follow us on Instagram @IndyItalianFest