Bring the whole family to the Indianapolis Italian Street Festival

Holy moly, we have cannolis!! Not just cannollis, but scones, beef tortellini with red sauce, fettuccine, meatballs and more! Lisa Miester and Kay Feeney-Caito of the Indianapolis Italian Street Festival fix us a plate fit for an Italian feast!
Indianapolis Italian Street Festival
Friday & Saturday, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5-11 p.m.
Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival Alfredo Sauce Recipe
(modified to serve 12)
4 sticks of butter
8 cups heavy whipped cream
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 cups Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon fresh parley
Melt butter, add whipping cream, garlic powder, pepper, Parmesan cheese and parsley
Bring to a simmer and stir for around 15 to 20 minutes. Sauce will thicken as it cools down
