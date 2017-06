INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Your Indianapolis Colts will have a new look for one night only next season.

The Colts will be wearing all blue as part of the NFL’s “color rush” for Thursday Night Football games.

The game will be on December 14 against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This marks the first time the Colts will wear their color rush jerseys since the league began the “color rush” look.