Come golf and help raise awareness for athletic scholarships for kids

Sports. Character. Discipline. Opportunity… for every child. That’s the mission behind the Avon Junior Athletic Association’s Athletic Scholarships for Kids. Jarod Turner, Executive Director, Avon Junior Athletic Assocation (AJAA), explains how an upcoming golf tournament hopes to give EVERY kid the backing and support they really need when it comes to their participation in sports.

ABOUT

ASK is an acronym for Athletic Scholarships for Kids. The need in Washington Township for a program for low income families is higher than one may think. Avon Schools has shared that about 27% of school-age children qualify for the government’s Free and Reduced Lunch Program. This accounts for nearly 2,500 kids that live in a household where the parents are struggling with providing basic needs for their kids. Youth Sports for those families are sometimes not an attainable reality. This is a huge part of early childhood and adolescent development as sighted by numerous studies. A child’s ability to learn how to take direction, work with a team, and to gain confidence in themselves through organized play is incremental in their ability to learn what they aren’t always taught in the classroom. AJAA wants to help children gain those important life lessons without having to understand the socioeconomic status of their household.

We have adopted a process that will allow us to follow the same guidelines as the Free and Reduced Lunch Program to offer subsidies to the families that qualify through their schools. We are hosting our First ever Golf Outing this June to help raise the estimated $75,000 per year that this program will need to allow every child in Avon to play at AJAA.

ASK is a scholarship fund launching with 2017-2018 basketball season and will be available for all recreational sports. It’s estimated that close to 2,500 Avon children could benefit from this program.

Allowing for multiple sports, this program could cost approximately $75,000 per year.

The golf tournament will be held on Friday, June 30th, at Prestwick Country Club in Avon, IN. Registration begins at 12noon, followed by a 1:00pm shotgun start.

FEES

Cost of play is $80 per person. Cost includes green fee, cart and auction dinner. Entry fee may be paid when entry form is turned in or may be paid at registration on the day of the tournament. Tickets are available for the auc­tion dinner for non-players for $20. A box lunch is available for $10 prior to start. Items for the dinner auction will include local donations and authentic sports memorabilia.

SCORING AND RULES

Four-person scramble, playing best ball.

ASK AJAA Golf Outing

Friday, June 30

Prestwick Country Club

Avon, IN

Registration at noon, 1 p.m. shotgun start

Register online at www.ajaaonline.com

To learn more, visit https://ajaaonline.sportngin.com/register/form/322692855?_ga=2.111751181.867471197.1496172994-1115300842.1482514746.