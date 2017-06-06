Company recalling more than 22,000 pounds of raw beef products due to potential e-coli contamination

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Creation Gardens is recalling thousands of pounds of raw ground beef for potential e-coli contamination.

The USDA says the company is recalling more than 22,000 pounds of raw beef products produced over three days, May 31, June 1 and June 2.

Those products were shipped to food service location Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

The agency says two beef items tested positive for e-coli on Monday.

The following items are subject to recall:

2, 20-lb. packages of “BEEF-GROUND COARSE 80/20” with product code 00297.

48, 4-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 4-1” with product code 00263.

48, 4-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 4-1” with product code 11062.

24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 97675.

1, 60-lb. package of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 W/SALT CK” with product code 00239.

62, 60-lb. cases of “BEEF-GROUND BULK 80/20 W/SALT” with product code 00291.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 97673.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES STRIP-SHORT RIB” with product code 32100.

1, 30-lb. packages of “BEEF-RIBEYE EXPORT BLACK HAWK” with product code 79684.

24, 8-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BRISK-SHORT RIB” with product code 00274.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-SIRLOIN C/C BLACK HAWK” with product code 00496.

1 Case of “BFRESH-BEEF SLIDER 15-2 0Z” with product code 02374.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 6 0Z STK PAC” with product code 00249.

24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 10 0Z STK PA” with product code 00248.

1, 10-lb. package of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 HOUSE BRAND” with product code 00300.

24, 7-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES 100% NATURAL ANGU” with product code 00286.

8, 8-oz. packages of “BFRESH-PATTIES BRISK/ SHORT RIB” with product code 02309.

24, 7-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 77749.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-SIRLOIN C/C BLACK HAWK” with product code 00496.

24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BRISK-SHORT RIB” with product code 99943.

1, 15-lb. package of “BEEF-RIBEYE LIPON BLACK HAWK” with product code 05471.

24, 8-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 2-1” with product code 00258.

30, 5.3-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 3-1” with product code 00261.

1, 10-lb. package of “GROUND, BEEF 75/25 10#;” with product code 00232.

1, 30-lb. package of “BEEF-RIBEYE EXPORT BLACK HAWK;” product code 79684.

24, 8-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 2-1 STK PAC;” product code 00240.

4, 10-lbs. packages of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 HOUSE BRAND;” product code 00299.

If you purchased any Creation Gardens raw beef products, you should throw them away or ask for a refund.

For more on the recall, click here.