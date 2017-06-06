Docs: Army sergeant charged after becoming impregnated by prison inmate

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Army sergeant that was working at a prison faces charges after being accused of a sexual relationship with an inmate that resulted in her pregnancy.

Heather Sinnett, 27, is a sergeant at Camp Atterbury and worker at the Edinburgh Correctional Facility. Court documents said her duties included escorting and supervising offenders with the Indiana Department of Correction and that she was formerly a correctional officer.

Sinnett is accused of sexual misconduct with an inmate, a level five felony.

Investigators said that phone intelligence and emails reveal that Bradley Gulledge is the likely father of Sinnett’s expected child. Gulledge had been imprisoned for approximately 11 days before the encounter is alleged to have occurred. He was imprisoned for dealing meth and received an eight-year sentence.

In an interview with investigators, Gulledge said the pair had sex in a mop closet while getting ice from a building.

Sinnett told the Army that she was pregnant on December 12. The incident is believed to have occurred on October 14. She refused to interview with investigators but did make a statement indicating the act was consensual. Emails discovered state that she is waiting for him to get out so that they can be together and take care of “their” baby.