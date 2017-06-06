Experience the rich heritage and cultures at Asian Fest

Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and tastes of the Asian culture at this year’s Asian Fest! Mari Yamaguchi, with Asian American Alliance, Inc., shares more:

Asian Fest is presented by the Asian American Alliance, Inc (AAAI):

AAAI’s mission is inspire and empower Central Indiana Asian Americans to serve and lead in the community. AAAI was founded in 1999 through the vision of community leaders… we partner with other organizations across Central Indiana to present educational and cultural awareness programs (including Soul, Sushi, and Salsa).

Opportunity to experience the diverse and rich heritage and cultures of Asia without having to leave Indy! Performances featuring everything from modern Bollywood dances to traditional Chinese orchestra. Fashion Show Cuisine vendors Really an immersive experience for sight, sound, and taste!

Each year we have a feature country: this year it is Japan There will be a special exhibit area to learn more about Japan: Ikebana- traditional Japanese flower arrangement Calligraphy Japanese Pop Culture

Event Details: Sunday, June 11th, Noon to 5 pm FREE ADMISSION Indiana State Museum – Grand Hall and canal Event parking $5 at White River State Park garage



To learn more, visit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AAAIndianapolis/

AAAIEMAIL@GMAIL.COM (to join or volunteer)

www.aaalliance.org/asian-fest