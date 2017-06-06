Gunman identified after shooting at Fort Wayne beauty college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were injured after a gunman opened fire inside a Fort Wayne beauty school Monday evening before ultimately turning the gun on himself.

Police were called around 6:45 p.m. Monday to Ravenscroft Beauty College at 4530 Lahmeyer Road on a report of an active shooter inside the school. When police arrived, they found a woman outside suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition, where she was later downgraded to critical condition.

A second female victim arrived at a local hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Once police were able to get inside the building they found a man, believed to be the shooter, dead. He was identified Tuesday as 24-year-old Davion D. Brown of Fort Wayne. Brown died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound of the head, the coroner’s office said.

Witnesses said that Brown and the woman, who has not yet been named, knew one another, and the shooting appeared to be a domestic situation.

As many as 50 law enforcement vehicles were at the scene including city, county, and members of the FBI task force. Dozens of bystanders watched from a church parking lot across street. Witnesses reported that people ran from the building screaming and crying.

The intersection of Lahmeyer Road and Stellhorn Road was closed to traffic for hours while police investigated the situation.

Ravenscroft Beauty School teaches cosmetology, barbering, esthetics, manicuring and teacher training at the 14,500 square foot campus. The school was expected to be closed Tuesday.