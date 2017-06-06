HSE’s Zak Irvin has an opportunity to live out dream of playing in NBA

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — He may have spent the last four years in Ann Arbor, but Bankers Life Fieldhouse will always hold a special place in Zak Irvin’s heart.

“When I used to come in here, it was Conseco Fieldhouse. When I was in fifth or sixth grade, playing on this court out here, the lines so far back, trying to shoot a three, chucking it up there. It brings back so many memories every time I walk in this building,” said Zak Irvin.

The Hamilton Southeastern alum and 2013 Indiana Mr. Basketball just wrapped up a decorated career at the University of Michigan. Now the guard has an opportunity to fulfill his dream and play at the next level.

“I take it just like a job interview. It’s so competitive. You know, I’m playing to be able to live for a living. You know, I’m playing the game that I love, and I’m loving every step that I take,” said Irvin.

Zak Irvin actually grew up a big Pacers fan, idolizing guys like Reggie Miller. For this Hoosier native, his parents would love nothing more than to see him in and blue and gold jersey in the pros.

“It’s always been a dream of mine. Ever since I was a little kid playing in the NBA,” said Irvin. “And just to come here, to have the Pacers gear on is always nice. My parents would love to see me in this blue and gold. But we’ll see what happens.”

For the little kid rooting on the Pacers at Conseco Fieldhouse, basketball has brought his dreams full circle.

“You know, when you’re that small and you get to watch it on TV. I got to go to the locker room one time and I was in awe. Just seeing those guys, and now me being in a situation,” said Irvin. “I’m just trying to make the most of every opportunity I get.”

Will we see Zak Irvin in a Pacers jersey next season? Stayed tuned.