IMPD seizure guns, drugs and arrest 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department seized drugs, guns and arrested four people.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 4300 block of Carrollton Avenue at 10:30 p.m. on June 4 for several reports of suspects in two vehicles who were pointing guns at each other.

After arriving on scene, an investigation was conducted during which probable cause was developed that resulted in one person from each vehicle being arrested. During the course of the investigation, two other males began fighting and were also arrested.

Officers discovered and seized the following items during their investigation:

1 DPMS AR-15 semi-automatic rifle (loaded w/ drum magazine)

1 Springfield XD .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun (loaded)

1 Glock 27 .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun (loaded w/ drum magazine)

1 Glock 27 .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun (loaded)

2 Glock 22 .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun (loaded)

Approximately 1lb of marijuana, 1 gram of cocaine, and 30 Xanax pills

Tony Blake, 19, 19-year-old Geovany Diaz, 19-year-old Dawuan Ivy and 21-year-old Anthony Sanders were all arrested. They face a number of preliminary drug-related charges.