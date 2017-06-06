Indiana State Fair announces more 2017 fair concerts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Fair has announced more acts to perform during the 2017 fair.

The newly announced shows are as follows:

  • High Valley – Tuesday, Aug. 8
  • An Evening with Montgomery Gentry – Wednesday, Aug. 9
  • Happy Together Tour- starring The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie, The Association, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, The Cowsills and The Archies Ron Dante  – Monday, Aug. 14
  • Midland  – Tuesday, Aug.15
  • Dashboard Confessional with The All-American Rejects – Wednesday, Aug.16

All of the acts will hit the free stage during the course of the 2017 Indiana State Fair which runs from Aug. 4 – Aug 20.

Admittance to the concerts is free with paid admission to the fair.

For more information or to buy tickets to this year’s state fair, click here.

