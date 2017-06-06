Indiana State Fair announces more 2017 fair concerts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Fair has announced more acts to perform during the 2017 fair.
The newly announced shows are as follows:
- High Valley – Tuesday, Aug. 8
- An Evening with Montgomery Gentry – Wednesday, Aug. 9
- Happy Together Tour- starring The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie, The Association, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, The Cowsills and The Archies Ron Dante – Monday, Aug. 14
- Midland – Tuesday, Aug.15
- Dashboard Confessional with The All-American Rejects – Wednesday, Aug.16
All of the acts will hit the free stage during the course of the 2017 Indiana State Fair which runs from Aug. 4 – Aug 20.
Admittance to the concerts is free with paid admission to the fair.
For more information or to buy tickets to this year's state fair, click here.