Police: Indiana man robs bank day after release from prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police found a man, just released from prison Monday, with cash shortly after an armed robbery midday Tuesday at a downtown bank.

Police were called just after 1:30 p.m. to the Chase Bank at 101 E. Washington Blvd., inside the Indiana Michigan Power Center, on a report of an armed robbery. Police said a man walked into the branch and told a teller he had a gun and demanded money.

Within seconds, police arrived at the bank, where they found a man sitting on a bench in the center’s plaza, with cash in hand. Police identified him as 61-year-old David Grant.

According to police, Grant was released from prison on Monday after serving a 10-year sentence for bank robbery.

It’s not clear if Grant had a weapon.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was released by police.