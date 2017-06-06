Rep. Carson addresses controversial billboard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – U.S. Rep. Andre Carson is talking about a billboard in Indianapolis he says is disrespectful to Muslims.

The billboard is along southbound Interstate 465 on the east side, near the Washington Street exit.

The Democrat from Indianapolis said the billboard is a precursor to a planned anti-Muslim march set to occur Saturday during the Circle City IN Pride Parade.

“For this environment to exist and for the polarization that has been caused of the deepening wedge in our country led by President (Donald) Trump, I think it’s time for the American people — whether Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, independent — to stand up and say we want our country back in the very real sense.”

Carson is one of two Muslim members of Congress. He said he does not know if the billboard has anything to do with him since he represents the district the sign in in.

There is no word on who is behind the billboard.