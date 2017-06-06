Rock Ripple residents protest local flood wall project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Residents in Indianapolis’ Rocky Ripple neighborhood are so mad at the city’s current flood wall proposal that they protested Tuesday tonight.

The protests were held outside of the Rocky Ripple Town Board meeting where the city was to share design options for the local flood wall project.

Rocky Ripple residents say the Westfield flood wall proposal would stop at Butler University, walling off their neighborhood from the flood protection.

The city has claimed it has plans for a second phase in years to come for Rocky Ripple.

Four Rocky Ripple residents are suing the city, saying the plan will reduce the value of their homes and leave them vulnerable to intense flooding.