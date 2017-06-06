Tech firm to move HQ to Fishers from Indianapolis

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – An information technology and professional services company Tuesday announced plans to build a headquarters here.

Plans call for creating up to 400 jobs by 2021, according to a news release from the company, Knowledge Services, founded by Julie Bielawski, its CEO. It will invest more than $17 million to build and equip an 80,000-square-foot headquarters at 11001 USA Parkway. Groundbreaking is set for 2018, followed by a move into the space in 2019.

The company formed in 1994 employs 1,200 Hoosiers and more than 1,500 professionals across the United States, the release said. It is hiring web and mobile developers, program and compliance specialists, business development and marketing professionals and client service associates. Knowledge Services is currently based at 5875 Castle Creek Parkway N. Drive on the Indianapolis northeast side.

“Our new environment will allow us to retain and grow a remarkably talented and engaging team of professionals who are creating the most exciting and advanced workforce development solutions available,” Bielawski said in the release.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp., led by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, offered GuideSoft Inc., which is doing business as Knowledge Services, up to $1.5 million in conditional tax credits and up to $200,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans.

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness attended the announcement.

Exciting day today as we welcome Knowledge Services to Fishers, bringing new HQ investment and 400 jobs. pic.twitter.com/ivOrmamHEA — FishersIN (@FishersIN) June 6, 2017