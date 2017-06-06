Upcoming theatrical performances around Indy

Let’s go “On the Aisle” with our very own Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez! Here’s what you can look forward to on the Indy Stages:
“The Great Bike Race”
Theatre on the Square
June 9 – 24
“Carmina Burana”
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
June 8 – 10
“A Night in India”
Booth Tarkington Theatre
June 9 & 10
“The Skin We’re In”
Madame Walker Theatre
June 10 & 11
“Spring Awakening”
IndyFringe
Through June 18
“HIR”
Phoenix Theatre
Though June 18
