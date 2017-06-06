Upcoming theatrical performances around Indy

Let’s go “On the Aisle” with our very own Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez! Here’s what you can look forward to on the Indy Stages:

“The Great Bike Race”

Theatre on the Square

June 9 – 24

tots.org

“Carmina Burana”

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

June 8 – 10

Indianapolissymphony.org

“A Night in India”

Booth Tarkington Theatre

June 9 & 10

thecenterpresents.org

“The Skin We’re In”

Madame Walker Theatre

June 10 & 11

kenyettadance.com

“Spring Awakening”

IndyFringe

Through June 18

summerstockstage.org

“HIR”

Phoenix Theatre

Though June 18

phoenixtheatre.org

