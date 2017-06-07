2 hurt in Westfield house fire

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were injured Wednesday night in a house fire on West 166th Street, Westfield Fire Department reports.

The two people were treated for their injuries at the scene, said a news release from Joe Lyons of the fire department. The release did not name the people who were hurt. No firefighters were hurt. The house is located in the 2100 block of 116th Street between Towne and Eagletown roads.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, and roads in the area were expected to be closed through at least 8 p.m.