2 saved from window-washing rig on OneAmerica Tower

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Fire Department crews rescued two people on a malfunctioning window-washing rig on a downtown high-rise Wednesday afternoon.

Crews removed a window on the 28th floor of the 38-story OneAmerica Tower near Ohio and Illinois streets to rescue the two people. It is unclear what caused the platform to malfunction, although the window washers made several attempts to restart the device, said a news release from the department.

Crews were sent to the high-rise at 1 p.m., and the people, ages 38 and 60, were rescued at 1:40 p.m. Both window washers work for S & K Building Services, the release said. The people were not identified. The business is listed at 1225 Deloss St.

No one was injured.

Second window washer steps off platform to awaiting crews inside @OneAmerica #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/F4wX8a6VTa — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) June 7, 2017