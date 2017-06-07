3 die in Indiana when SUV collides head-on with dump truck

HEBRON, Ind. (AP) — Police say three people, including a child, were killed when a sport-utility vehicle collided head-on with a dump truck in northwestern Indiana.

Porter County police say Tuesday’s crash along Indiana 8 killed the SUV’s driver, 45-year-old Amber Fitzgerald and two passengers, 7-year-old Hannah Cullen and 68-year-old Bonnie Sowles.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a 15-year-old girl also riding in the SUV was airlifted to a suburban Chicago hospital with injuries.

All four victims were North Judson residents.

Police say traffic was at a standstill along Indiana 8’s eastbound lane as a vehicle was preparing to turn left on the two-lane highway. Investigators believe the SUV’s driver swerved to avoid rear-ending the halted vehicles and collided head-on with the westbound truck.

Police say the truck driver wasn’t injured.