$49 tickets? Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour fare sale

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WISH) — Southwest Airlines has kicked off its twice a year fare sale, and there are some cheap tickets from Indianapolis if you’re not looking to go far.

The sale launched Tuesday morning and is good for travel dates between August 22 and December 13. There are also other restrictions, such as not being able to buy tickets for flights on Fridays and Sundays, and the fares apply to non-stop options only.

Regardless of the fine print (which you can read here), there are still some great deals for people looking for a quick vacation. One-way sale fares for domestic flights are $49, $79, $99 and $127.

From Indianapolis, $49 can get you to Chicago (Midway), Kansas City or Washington, D.C. $79 can get you to Atlanta or Boston Logan. $99 can get you to Dallas (Love Field), Ft. Lauderdale, Ft. Myers, Orlando or Tampa.

You only have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 8 to purchase tickets at the lower fares.

Click here to check out all the available flights.