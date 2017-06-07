Crews battle large fire at northwest-side hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters are battling a large fire at the Executive Inn on the city’s northwest side.

The fire began around 5:50 p.m. at the two-story hotel at the intersection of West 46th Street and Lafayette Road. Pike Township Fire Department is joined by Wayne Township and the Indianapolis Fire Department at the scene.

Jim Campbell, deputy chief, said firefighters arrived to find heavy flames shooting through roof of the Executive Inn, 4630 Lafayette Road. It’s across the street from a Walmart.

All occupants were evacuated from the hotel, Campbell said. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said 20-25 guests occupied the extended-stay hotel. Many lost everything they owned. The American Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance to victims.

Damage is estimated at $500,000 and the building has been deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Lafayette Road is closed in both directions north of 47th Street as firefighters battle the blaze, Campbell said.