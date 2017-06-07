Crown Point man accused of blackmailing a 12-year-old girl

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A Crown Point man is accused of blackmailing a 12-year-old girl, threatening to release the nude photos she sent of herself online.

Adam Russell Hegyi, 30, was charged with transferring obscenity to a person under 16 and online stalking.

The complaint alleges Hegyi forced the girl to send nude photos to him. After doing so, Hegyi threatened to release the photos if the girl did not send more. According to the complaint Hegyi used social media to communicate with the girl. It also says Hegyi sent photos of his genitals to the girl.

Investigators said this lasted for more than two years, starting in January 2015 when the child was 12 years old.

This case is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Jill R. Koster in the Northern District of Indiana.