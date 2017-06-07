Food Truck Frenzy on Fridays on Vermont Street

The food trucks are rollin’ on in, and we’re ready to eat! Today on Indy Style, Luke Trinosky, High 5 Lunch, and Sunny Sun, Rolling Asian Delight, tell us about the Food Truck Frenzy happening every Friday on East Vermont Street and how we can take part!

#FoodTruckFrenzy

Every Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at East Vermont Street, between Meridian Street & Pennsylvania Street

Far-Out Fred’s

Pierogi Love

Karma Kitchen

Wild Boar BBQ

Rolling Asian Delight

GiGi’s Cupcakes

5280 Bistro

Boxburger

Chive Turkey

Chomp’z Truck

Cosmic Chrome

EMT Food Truck

Firehouse Cook

Gobble Gobble

High 5 Lunch

Sam’s Upper Krust

Soul Sista on the Move

Simply Divine Cupcakes

Two Chicks Whisky Business

The Kickstand

T-Baby’s

Caplinger’s Fresh Catch

Talking Turkey

Caroline’s Boutique

Sweet Sesame Soy Sauce

5 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp sugar

1 Tbsp honey

1/4 cup green onion, chopped

2 Tbsp garlic

2 Tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

2 Tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp black pepper, fresh ground

Put all items in blender and puree until smooth. Keep refrigerated until used.

Muffuletta Olive Salad

1 cup pimento stuffed green olives, chopped

1 cup giardiniera, chopped (Italian pickled vegetables)

1 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

1 Tbsp garlic, minced

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tsp dry oregano

2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix all together, best flavor achieved after 24 hours in the fridge. Keep for 2 weeks in the fridge.

Roasted Garlic Mustard Sauce

1/4 cup roasted garlic

1/4 cup Lowcountry Gold (South Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce by Culinary Rogue and Batch No. 2)

1/4 cup mayonnaise

Blend together in blender. Keep for a week in the fridge.

