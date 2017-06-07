Food Truck Frenzy on Fridays on Vermont Street

The food trucks are rollin’ on in, and we’re ready to eat! Today on Indy Style, Luke Trinosky, High 5 Lunch, and Sunny Sun, Rolling Asian Delight, tell us about the Food Truck Frenzy happening every Friday on East Vermont Street and how we can take part!
#FoodTruckFrenzy
Every Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at East Vermont Street, between Meridian Street & Pennsylvania Street
- Far-Out Fred’s
- Pierogi Love
- Karma Kitchen
- Wild Boar BBQ
- Rolling Asian Delight
- GiGi’s Cupcakes
- 5280 Bistro
- Boxburger
- Chive Turkey
- Chomp’z Truck
- Cosmic Chrome
- EMT Food Truck
- Firehouse Cook
- Gobble Gobble
- High 5 Lunch
- Sam’s Upper Krust
- Soul Sista on the Move
- Simply Divine Cupcakes
- Two Chicks Whisky Business
- The Kickstand
- T-Baby’s
- Caplinger’s Fresh Catch
- Talking Turkey
- Caroline’s Boutique
Sweet Sesame Soy Sauce
5 Tbsp soy sauce
2 Tbsp sugar
1 Tbsp honey
1/4 cup green onion, chopped
2 Tbsp garlic
2 Tbsp sesame seeds, toasted
2 Tbsp sesame oil
1 tsp black pepper, fresh ground
Put all items in blender and puree until smooth. Keep refrigerated until used.
Muffuletta Olive Salad
1 cup pimento stuffed green olives, chopped
1 cup giardiniera, chopped (Italian pickled vegetables)
1 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped
1 Tbsp garlic, minced
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tsp dry oregano
2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix all together, best flavor achieved after 24 hours in the fridge. Keep for 2 weeks in the fridge.
Roasted Garlic Mustard Sauce
1/4 cup roasted garlic
1/4 cup Lowcountry Gold (South Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce by Culinary Rogue and Batch No. 2)
1/4 cup mayonnaise
Blend together in blender. Keep for a week in the fridge.
To learn more, visit:
Facebook:
@friendsoffred4foodtrucks
Twitter:
@friendsoffred1