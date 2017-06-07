Food Truck Frenzy on Fridays on Vermont Street

The food trucks are rollin’ on in, and we’re ready to eat! Today on Indy Style, Luke Trinosky, High 5 Lunch, and Sunny Sun, Rolling Asian Delight, tell us about the Food Truck Frenzy happening every Friday on East Vermont Street and how we can take part!

#FoodTruckFrenzy

Every Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at East Vermont Street, between Meridian Street & Pennsylvania Street

  • Far-Out Fred’s
  • Pierogi Love
  • Karma Kitchen
  • Wild Boar BBQ
  • Rolling Asian Delight
  • GiGi’s Cupcakes
  • 5280 Bistro
  • Boxburger
  • Chive Turkey
  • Chomp’z Truck
  • Cosmic Chrome
  • EMT Food Truck
  • Firehouse Cook
  • Gobble Gobble
  • High 5 Lunch
  • Sam’s Upper Krust
  • Soul Sista on the Move
  • Simply Divine Cupcakes
  • Two Chicks Whisky Business
  • The Kickstand
  • T-Baby’s
  • Caplinger’s Fresh Catch
  • Talking Turkey
  • Caroline’s Boutique

 

Sweet Sesame Soy Sauce

5 Tbsp soy sauce
2 Tbsp sugar
1 Tbsp honey
1/4 cup green onion, chopped
2 Tbsp garlic
2 Tbsp sesame seeds, toasted
2 Tbsp sesame oil
1 tsp black pepper, fresh ground

Put all items in blender and puree until smooth.  Keep refrigerated until used.

Muffuletta Olive Salad

1 cup pimento stuffed green olives, chopped
1 cup giardiniera, chopped (Italian pickled vegetables)
1 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped
1 Tbsp garlic, minced
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tsp dry oregano
2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste

Mix all together, best flavor achieved after 24 hours in the fridge.  Keep for 2 weeks in the fridge.

Roasted Garlic Mustard Sauce

1/4 cup roasted garlic
1/4 cup Lowcountry Gold (South Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce by Culinary Rogue and Batch No. 2)
1/4 cup mayonnaise

Blend together in blender.  Keep for a week in the fridge.

To learn more, visit:

Facebook:

@friendsoffred4foodtrucks

Twitter:

@friendsoffred1

