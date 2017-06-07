Former Tipton High School teacher pleads not guilty to relationship with student

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Beau Engle, 38, has pleaded not guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student. Engle was arrested in April.

Engle, a former teacher at Tipton High School, appeared in court Wednesday morning to enter the plea. During the proceeding, which last approximately five minutes,the judge read off the counts and the maximum and minimum sentence for each count.

In total, Engle faces 12 counts for felony child seduction by a caretaker. All charges come with a minimum sentence of a year and maximum of six years in prison.

Engle was a teacher during the student’s junior year from August 2015 through May 2016 at the school, according to a statement from Detective Brian Dellarosa in court filings. Engle told police in April that he and the girl had “dozens of encounters” at his home in Howard County and in his office at Tipton High School. He also said how “disappointed he was in himself” regarding “what had happened,” court documents said.

The relationship is thought to have lasted nearly two years.