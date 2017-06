HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Howard County resident is under arrest for allegedly soliciting a Miami County teen on social media.

Investigators say 54-year-old James Puett bought the victim an electronic device to keep in touch without the parents knowing.

Authorities also believe Puett and the 15-year-old met and engaged in sexual conduct more than once.

Puett faces preliminary charges of child solicitation and sexual misconduct with a minor.