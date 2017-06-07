Indy traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Staff Reports Published:
One person was arrested following a traffic stop on June 6, 2017. (Provided Photo/ISP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A traffic stop on the city’s northwest side Tuesday evening ended in a drug arrest.

According to the Indiana State Police, a trooper pulled over a black 2011 Mazda SUV on I-465 just after 6 p.m. for speeding. Police say the vehicle was going 75 in a 55 mph zone.

During the stop, the trooper on scene learned the driver, 30-year-old Dwan Maxwell had suspended license. As the investigation continued, the trooper learned that Maxwell was in possession of a large amount of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash.

Maxwell was taken into custody, he faces preliminary charges for dealing marijuana and driving while suspended.

