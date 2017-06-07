Marsh Supermarkets evaluates ‘numerous bidders’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Facing an uncertain future, Marsh Supermarkets said Wednesday it has “numerous bidders” for its remaining groceries across central Indiana.

The chain based in Fishers has been looking for bidders to buy the company or to partner with them. They have said if they don’t find those bidders, all 44 of its remaining stores in Indiana and Ohio would close. The company filed for bankruptcy protections out of Delaware.

Tom Mulligan, a spokesman for Marsh, said in an email Wednesday, “Qualifying bids have been received from numerous bidders. The Company, its advisors and the Creditors Committee are evaluating the bids.”

Local residents have been concerned about the possibility of the remaining Marsh stores closing sometime this summer. Some of those closings, it’s feared, would create food deserts, places where healthy food is not easily available.

A month ago, the remaining Marsh stores closed their pharmacies and stopped selling liquor, although they continued to sell wine and beer.

The 44 remaining stories include eight in Indianapolis, and others in the Indiana communities of Anderson, Beech Grove, Bloomington, Brownsburg, Carmel, Columbus, Connersville, Elwood, Fishers, Greensburg, Greenwood, Hartford City, Kokomo, Lafayette, Marion, Muncie, Noblesville, Pendleton, Richmond, Tipton, West Lafayette and Zionsville.