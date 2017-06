INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Pres. Trump has announced his choice for the new Director of the FBI.

On Twitter, the president said he will nominate Christopher Wray as the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

If confirmed, Wray would replace the fired James Comey.