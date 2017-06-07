Summer is approaching ever so quickly, and with the summer months comes heat and the potential for sun burns and damage to our skin. Anita Day, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Outrun the Sun, shares some sun safety tips that we should ALL follow, along with telling us more about the Outrun the Sun Race Against Melanoma & Sunset Festival!

Sun Safety Tips:

Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher that protects against both UVA or UVB rays. Check the expiration date on your sunscreen to make sure the sunscreen is not expired. Put on sunscreen 20 minutes before going outdoors to make sure it absorbs into your skin. Use an adequate amount of sunscreen: the average sized adult should use one ounce of sunscreen on all exposed areas of the body. Some people prefer mineral-based sunscreens with titanium dioxide or zinc oxide rather than chemical sunscreens. Wear hats to protect your scalp. Wear sunglass that protect your eyes against both UVA and UVB rays. See a dermatologist for an annual full body skin exam.

Outrun the Sun Race Against Melanoma & Sunset Festival Saturday, June 17 6pm start time 4:30 on-site registration and packet pick-up Lawton Loop/Fort Harrison State Park 5-mile timed run; 5K run/walk; 1-mile walk Activities include: Food trucks, wine/beer garden, live music, games, Kids Zone Proceeds benefit Outrun the Sun’s skin cancer education and melanoma research scholar program. Registration fees: $26- $29 online; $28-31 on site on race day Register at outrunthesun.org

Twitter: @outrunthesuninc