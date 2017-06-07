Summer is approaching ever so quickly, and with the summer months comes heat and the potential for sun burns and damage to our skin. Anita Day, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Outrun the Sun, shares some sun safety tips that we should ALL follow, along with telling us more about the Outrun the Sun Race Against Melanoma & Sunset Festival!
Sun Safety Tips:
- Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher that protects against both UVA or UVB rays.
- Check the expiration date on your sunscreen to make sure the sunscreen is not expired.
- Put on sunscreen 20 minutes before going outdoors to make sure it absorbs into your skin.
- Use an adequate amount of sunscreen: the average sized adult should use one ounce of sunscreen on all exposed areas of the body.
- Some people prefer mineral-based sunscreens with titanium dioxide or zinc oxide rather than chemical sunscreens.
- Wear hats to protect your scalp.
- Wear sunglass that protect your eyes against both UVA and UVB rays.
- See a dermatologist for an annual full body skin exam.
- Outrun the Sun Race Against Melanoma & Sunset Festival
- Saturday, June 17
- 6pm start time
- 4:30 on-site registration and packet pick-up
- Lawton Loop/Fort Harrison State Park
- 5-mile timed run; 5K run/walk; 1-mile walk
- Activities include: Food trucks, wine/beer garden, live music, games, Kids Zone
- Proceeds benefit Outrun the Sun’s skin cancer education and melanoma research scholar program.
- Registration fees: $26- $29 online; $28-31 on site on race day
- Register at outrunthesun.org
Twitter: @outrunthesuninc