Survive the summer with the Indianapolis Public Library’s summer reading program and family workshops

“Read It & Eat It!” That’s the theme of the Indianapolis Public Library’s 2017 Summer Reading Program. Mollie Beaumont, Indianapolis Public Library, and Survivalist Clint Jivoin explain how the program works, along with sharing more about the “Teen Wilderness Survival Workshop,” in which you can take part in, too!

2017 Summer Reading Program . . . June 5 – July 29

“Read It & Eat!”

Children, teens and parents are invited to experience the joy of reading and grow a stronger, healthier Indianapolis by participating in The Indianapolis Public Library’s 2017 Summer Reading Program,

“Read It & Eat,” June 5 – July 29 at all IndyPL locations.

This year’s reading incentive program offers young readers the opportunity to nourish their minds through the world of books and a variety of fun and educational activities while taking part in a philanthropic cause.

Individuals can register at any Library branch, Central Library or Bookmobile. After receiving a points card, participants can earn points for their reading activity to be exchanged for free prizes generously donated by community sponsors. Parents and caregivers can earn points for their younger children by reading aloud to them. Those seeking a greater reading challenge and more points can choose from a list of Bonus Books.

Registered summer readers will be eligible for a drawing to win an Indianapolis Colts VIP 4-Pack of tickets with pregame sideline passes to a Colts home game. One winner at each of the Library’s 24 locations will receive one pair of Colts tickets at separate branch drawings. Participants can also win one of two college savings accounts worth $529 from CollegeChoice CD.

This year’s program features a special incentive to allow children and teens the option to give back to the community and help Gleaners Food Bank feed hungry Hoosiers. By donating non-perishable food items at any Library branch, participants can earn 20 summer reading points.

Summer reading achievement will be celebrated during Library Night at Victory Field on Monday, July 24 at 7 p.m. when the Indianapolis Indians host the Rochester Red Wings. As one of this year’s prizes, readers can earn buy one, get one free tickets for this or other Indianapolis Indians games.

The 98th annual Summer Reading Program is presented by Friends of the Library through gifts to The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation. This year’s presenting sponsor is OneAmerica®. Supporting sponsors are 92.3 WTTS; BKD, LLP; Citizens Energy Group; CollegeChoice CD 529 Savings Plan; Hartley and Margaret Dellinger; Indianapolis Colts; The Indianapolis Foundation Library Fund; Louise Lage Kirtland and Hugh C. Kirtland Endowment Fund, a fund of The Indianapolis Foundation; The Kroger Co.; Lilly Endowment Inc.; Office of Lawrence Township Trustee Steve Talley; Pacers Foundation; Providence Outdoor; Samerian Foundation; G. Marlyne Sexton; Deborah J. Simon; The Swisher Foundation, Inc., in memory of Glenn M. Swisher; and Toysmith.

Nearly one million books were read by 50,457 children and families during the 2016 Summer Reading Program.

Adult Summer Reading Program at IndyPL!

It’s not only young people who can take advantage of special summer reading activities at The Indianapolis Public Library. Adults also can participate in the “Read It & Eat” summer theme by choosing from a reading list of 28 culinary-related books and participating in book discussion programs, food tastings, author appearances and other events at the Library and community locations.

The suggested reading list features books in such categories as “The Lighter Side” (including Julie and Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously by Julie Powell), “Criminally Delicious” (including White House Chef series by Julie Hyzy), “Main Course” (including In Defense of Food: An Eater’s Manifesto by Michael Pollan), “International Flavor” (including Cook Korean! A Comic Book With Recipes by Robin Ha), “Just Desserts” (including Little Beach Street Bakery: A Novel by Jenny Colgan), and “Eat Local” (including Classic Restaurants of Indianapolis by Jeffrey S. Kamm).

A special category of “Chef’s Picks” highlights recommendations from several top local chefs. Regina Mehallick from R2GO recommends The Last Chinese Chef by Nicole Mones. Caleb France from Cerulean suggests American Catch: The Fight for Our Local Seafood by Paul Greenburg. Ezra’s Enlightened Café and Juice Bar’s Audrey Barron lists The Herbal Kitchen by Kami McBride. Neal Brown from Stella has Alice Waters and Chez Panisse: The Romantic, Impractical, Often Eccentric, Ultimately Brilliant Making of a Food Revolution as his top choice.

In addition to book discussions at several IndyPL locations, a number of local restaurants and establishments will host their own unique programs, such as food tastings, film showings, tours, and tips on recipes and native gardening practices. These locations include Goose the Market, Metazoa Brewing Company, IndyHub, Eitlejorg Museum, Cat Head Press, Trader’s Point Creamery, Calvin Fletcher’s Coffen Company, Eskanazi’s Sky Farm and Garfield Park Farmer’s Market.

Throughout June and July, local author and media food personality Wendell Fowler will discuss his latest cookbook, Eat Right Now! 3.0 at various IndyPL locations.

For the complete “Read It & Eat” reading list and more information on free adult summer reading activities, visit indypl.org.

Summer Workshops for Children & Teens

Throughout the summer, children and teens are invited for a variety of fun and educational workshops and other special programming at The Indianapolis Public Library. Several programs relate to the food-oriented theme of the Library’s 2017 Summer Reading Program, “Read It & Eat.”

This summer’s lineup of youth programming includes:

“Beginning Gardening for Kids: Good Bugs, Bad Bugs”

Children ages 6 – 12 are invited invited to plant seeds, talk about good bugs and bad bugs, and get a hands-on look at how to grow better plants. The activity will include using dirt, so children should come dressed to mess!

This program is made possible by the Ms. Tracy L. Haddad Foundation, a fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation, through a grant to The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation. Space is limited to 20 per session.

Registration is required.

Summer Workshops for Children & Teens (cont’d.)

“Farmer’s Pantry Easy Cooking Class”

Children ages 6 – 11 are invited to join the Marion County Health Department for a hands-on look at cooking and tasting everyday food items such as corn and green beans. This program is made possible by the Ms. Tracy L. Haddad Foundation, a fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation, through a grant to The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation. Space is limited to 20 per session. Registration is required.

“Garden Buddy Art Class”

Children ages 5 and older are invited to use found objects to create their own yard or garden buddy. This program is made possible by the Ms. Tracy L. Haddad Foundation, a fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation, through a grant to The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation. Space is limited to 25 per session.

Registration is required.

“Circuitry & Robots Workshop”

School-age children and teens are invited to join the Art Lab and learn about basic circuitry and create a moving robot from various parts. This program is made possible by the Ms. Tracy L. Haddad Foundation, a fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation, through a grant to The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation. Space is limited to 20 per session. Registration is required.

“Silly Safaris Animal Shows”

Children and families are invited to join Silly Safaris to learn about animals during this 45-minute show featuring live animals! Animal programs are made possible by Mary Frances Rubly and Friends of the Library through gifts to The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation. No registration is required.

“Silly Safaris Animal Chats”

Children and families are invited to meet live critters and ask questions of Silly Safaris during this hour-long drop-in session. Animal programs are made possible by Mary Frances Rubly and Friends of the Library through gifts to The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation. No registration is required.

“Pacers Summer Reading Tour”

Children of all ages are invited to listen to stories read by community volunteers and spin the prize wheel to win great Indiana Pacers items! No registration is required.

“iPhoneography Workshop for Teens”

Teens and tweens are invited to learn techniques to take better cell phone photos using an iPhone and apps to take and process different types of photos. Android users are welcome, but some techniques will not be transferable. This program will be presented by professional photographer Rad Drew.

Space is limited to 30 per session. Registration is required.

“Teen Wilderness Survival Workshop”

Teens are invited to learn essential wilderness survival skills, including how to obtain shelter, fire, water and food, that are useful for wilderness survival and urban camping. This program is presented by survivalist Clint Jivoin. Space is limited to 30 per session. Registration is required.

For dates, times and registration, contact your local branch or visit www.indypl.org.